Patra Chawl Redevelopment Case: ED Mumbai Attaches Properties Worth Rs 73.62 Crore of Pravin Raut and Associates

The Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached immovable properties worth Rs 73.62 Crore consisting of several land parcels of Pravin Raut and his close associates in and around Palghar, Dapoli, Raigad and Thane in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

ED said the total attachment in this case stands at Rs 116.27 Crore. Pravin Raut is a close associate of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Pravin was arrested in 2022 by ED in a land scam of Rs 1,034 crore. Pravin Raut is a director at Guruashish Construction, a subsidiary of HDIL.

In December 2020, ED had provisionally attached Pravin Raut’s immovable assets worth ₹72.65 crore in connection with the fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.