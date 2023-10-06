Govt has money for ads but no funds to save people's lives: Uddhav targets Shinde govt over deaths in state-run hospitals

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the Maharashtra government under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, accusing it of corruption and attributing the deaths of numerous patients in state-run hospitals to the government's mismanagement.

Addressing a press conference here, he also said the government has money to run its advertisements, but no funds to save the lives of people. The former state chief minister alleged that medicines were being procured without the tendering process. If that is going to happen, then you are opening the doors for corruption. People are losing lives because of their corrupt governance, Thackeray alleged.

In the tragic incidents, a total of 31 patients, including 12 infants, passed away within a span of 48 hours at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2. Additionally, at least 18 deaths, including two pre-term infants, were recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within a 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.