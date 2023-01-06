Govt working to reduce number of permissions to help industries: Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government is trying to cut down the number of permissions required for industries and ease processes to help them thrive in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the Maharashtra Advantage Expo 2023 in Aurangabad.

Organised by the Marathwada Association for Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), the exhibition is aimed at showcasing industrial might of the region. The figures for industrial production of last year are out and production has gone up. The government is trying to find a way out by listening to their (industries') problems. The state has recently approved investments of Rs 70,000 crore, said the CM.

Our government has passed well in the mid-term exams. The government will take the state to the number one position in the coming years. The government is taking decisions for every region of the state. It is not like the previous one that took decisions only for the areas of heavyweight leaders. He said the government is also planning to set up industrial zones in Latur and Osmanabad of Marathwada.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said the expo, which has about 650 stalls of companies from across India, is not limited only to the Marathwada region. The country should follow its example. This exhibition shows how the industrialists in Maharashtra are ahead compared to other areas in the country, he said.

