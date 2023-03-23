Gram panchayats to get major share of Thane Zilla Parishad budget of Rs 92.89 crore

The outlay of the Thane Zilla Parishad budget for 2023-24 will be Rs 92.89 crore, with gram panchayats getting a major share of Rs 22.30 crore, a senior official said.

Thane ZP chief executive officer Manoj Jindal said Rs 18.65 crore has been earmarked for buildings and transports, Rs 9.30 crore for education, Rs 5.87 crore for social welfare and Rs 4.47 crore for health.

We have allocated Rs 60 lakh to build smart libraries in schools, while Rs 50 lakh will be used to get children of those working in brick kilns to attend school. Farmers will be given e-carts to sell vegetables, for which a sum of Rs 20 lakh has been allotted, he said.

For the management of plastic waste and garbage, we have earmarked Rs 1.50 crore. A district disability rehabilitation centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Work on a new ZP administrative building will begin in June-July this year, the CEO added.