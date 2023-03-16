Gunaratna Sadavarte moves Bombay High Court against government employees strike over pension scheme

Adv, who is embroiled in controversy due to the Maratha reservation protest and the ST Corporation merger issue. Gunaratna Sadavarte is once again in the news. He has moved the Bombay High Court against the strike called by government employees in the state over the issue of the implementation of the old pension scheme. Due to this strike, the people of Maharashtra are suffering. Therefore, Sadavarte has demanded that the court should intervene in this.

Government employees are opposed to the new pension scheme brought by the central government. The employee has been demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme for the past few days. However, the state government is yet to take a decision on the issue of financial viability. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the appointment of a committee to conduct a comparative study of the old and new schemes after employee unions warned of a strike. However, it was of no use.

The employees started a shutdown protest over the past few days. This has led to confusion across the state. Government work has come to a standstill. The surgeries at government hospitals have been postponed. Students awaiting various types of certificates have also been hit by the strike. Gunaratna Sadavarte has filed a petition in the high court raising the same issue.

In the petition, Sadavarte has demanded that the court immediately intervene and issue necessary orders to the striking employees, as the people of Maharashtra are suffering. The court has admitted Sadavarte's petition, which is scheduled to be heard tomorrow.