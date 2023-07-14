Hansal Mehta slams Maharashtra govt for not providing safe drinking water to its citizens

In a shocking revelation, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to twitter to express his personal discontentment with the state of affairs in Mumbai, he shared his unfortunate experience with a stomach infection, which he suspects is caused by the contaminated drinking water in Mumbai. Mehta, who fell ill even before consuming any food spoke with his family doctor and discovered that numerous patients with similar symptoms were being treated daily, with some even requiring hospitalization.Hansal wrote on Twitter, “I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms every day and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water.”

He tagged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis among other leaders of the state. He added, “It is ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens. Not to mention the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, the lack of readiness for flooding and crumbling state of our infrastructure. THIS IS MUMBAI. And it is run by people who just don’t give a damn about its citizens. All they care for is power and filling their own coffers. Shameful state of affairs. @mybmc @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @AjitPawarSpeaks @AUThackeray.”Sharing the tweet, Hansal also revealed that Karan Vyas who wrote Hansal's hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has also fallen ill with a similar infection. “I got a message from @karanmukeshvyas that he too is sick with a similar infection. So are people in his society,” Hansal said. Meanwhile, a section of Twitter users agreed with Hansal after he shared the post.