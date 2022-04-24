Hanuman Chalisa Controversy: Another FIR has been registered against, MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana

Mumbai Police have lodged another FIR against MP Navneet Rana after she and her husband were arrested for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" over their threats to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence.The FIR was under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assault or use of criminal force against a public servant in the execution of his duty.The Ranas were produced before a court in Bandra on Sunday. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said the Mumbai Police is likely to seek remand of the MP-MLA couple.

Navneet Rana's husband Ravi Rana raised slogans of "Uddhav Thackeray Murdabad" when he reached the court. Speaking about the FIRs against the Ranas, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, “On the pretext of Hanuman Chalisa, two incidents have happened to incite riots, following which necessary action has been taken An environment is being created so that President's Rule can be imposed. ”The Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).The couple was taken to Khar police station, where the first FIR was registered against them. They were shifted to Santa Cruz police station later on Saturday night. Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana, had threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree. However, they had called off the protest on Saturday citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit.