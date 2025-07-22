Happy Birthday DADA! Written Across 11 Acres of Agricultural Land to Wish Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Watch Video)

On the occasion of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's birthday, an artwork covering over 11 acres of agricultural land features 'Happy Birthday DADA!' and a replica of him. According to information, the state agriculture minister and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Manikrao Kokate reportedly asked to create the portrait of the birthday boy Pawar on Tuesday morning, July 22.

The artwork was crafted by artists Mangesh Nipanikar and Kshipra Mankar with the help of other workers and two tractors, which worked 10 hours a day for six days to prepare the master piece message for the agriculture field. The message, which was crafted on Ajit Pawar's birthday, comes under the Kokate's Sinnar constituency.

Nashik, Maharashtra: On the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's birthday, an agricultural artwork featuring his portrait has been created across nearly 11 acres in the Malarana constituency



The state minister from agricultural and rural, Manikrao Kokate, indulged into the controversy after his alleged video in which he portraited for playing 'Junglee Rummy' game online on his mobile phone during the Maharashtra Legislative monsoon session. The alleged video went viral on social sites, including on X (formerly Twitter) after NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar shared a video on the social media platform.

Several political leaders, including leaders from the Mahayuti alliance, criticised the Agriculture Minister's actions and believe a "strong public message" is necessary for the ruling alliance to retain credibility with the public. However, NCP has yet to decide on Kokate's fate.