Hapus Mango Demand in Gulf Countries Surges Due to Holy Month of Ramadan, Prices Expected to Remain Stable

Ratnagiri: Though the change in weather has affected mango production, Hapus mangoes from Konkan are coming for sale in Vashi. As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts on March 12, the demand for mangoes from the Gulf countries is increasing. Therefore, prices are expected to remain stable. On Monday, 18,059 boxes of mangoes were available for sale in the Vashi market. This includes 13,532 boxes from Konkan and 4,527 from other states.

Unseasonal rains, low temperatures, and cloudy weather have led to the infestation of pests, fungi, and thrips on mangoes, which dashed hopes of bumper arrivals this year. Mangoes, which have survived the natural vicious cycle, have been on sale since December and January. Since the last week of February, 5,000-10,000 boxes are going to the Vashi market for sale every day. However, more than half of them are from Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The remaining 40-45 percent of the mangoes are from Konkan, mostly from Sindhudurg district.



About 70 to 75 percent of the mangoes that come to the Vashi market are sent to the Gulf region. The remaining 5 percent is sent to Mumbai and the remaining 20 percent to other countries and states for sale. In Muslim countries, there is an increasing demand for fruits due to Ramadan. This year, due to Ramzan at the beginning of the season, the demand for mangoes will be good till the end, so the prices will also be fairly stable, according to vendors.

The area under mango cultivation: 66,433 hectares

Annual production - 1-1.25 lakh tonnes

Foreign sales - 60,000 tonnes

Local sales - 20,000 tonnes

For canning - 20,000 tons

Annual turnover of Rs 700-800 crore

Unaffordable rates

At present, the price of a mango box in the Vashi market is Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Considering fertilizer, pesticides, transportation costs, labor, harvesting, and cage (khoka), the rate of the box is not affordable, according to the horticulturists.

"Climate change affects the mango crop. From fertilizer management to harvesting mangoes to sending them for sale, there is a huge cost. Therefore, the prices of mangoes need to remain stable. If prices remain unchanged, it will help offset some of the costs incurred by farmers." - Rajan Kadam, horticulturist