Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: Maharashtra Will Yield Same Results, Says N. Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated on Wednesday that the assembly poll trends in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir suggest that Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which are expected to hold elections by the end of this year, will likely see similar results. Speaking at a press conference following his two-day visit to Delhi, Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the need for the country to support the concept of "one nation, one election," arguing that frequent elections hinder developmental efforts.

“Because of the decisions taken by the NDA government in Jammu Kashmir, not only has normalcy been restored, but also, BJP has emerged as the largest single party (in the assembly polls in terms of vote share). This is good." "Narendra Modi has given the administration by blending development, welfare and good governance. It is yielding good results. If we observe these (poll) results, Maharashtra and Jharkhand would also yield the same result, I don’t have any doubt. I am confident that it will happen."

Chandrababu Naidu described the saffron party's victory in Haryana and its vote share in Jammu and Kashmir as a "historical victory," despite speculation about the BJP losing its appeal in the Hindi belt. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their impressive performance in the recent polls, asserting that under Modi's leadership, India is on track to become the largest economy in the world. "I truly appreciate the honorable Prime Minister for his extraordinary work," Naidu remarked.

