Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Eknath Shinde Reacts On BJP's Historic Win; Says Similar Things Will Happen In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his elation over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the recent Haryana assembly elections, declaring it a "huge victory" that reflects positively on the nation. Shinde congratulated the citizens of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s third consecutive term in Haryana. Shinde attributed this success to the diligent efforts of BJP workers, as well as allies from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He emphasized that the party's consistent governance model, or "double-engine government," has led to significant development in states that align closely with the central government.

#WATCH | On J&K and Haryana assembly elections results, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Haryana election victory (for the BJP) is a huge victory, it's welcoming for the country. I congratulate the people of Haryana, J&K and PM Modi. PM Modi became the PM for the third term… pic.twitter.com/FbTkdcwlLJ — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2024

Addressing the Congress party's response to its electoral setbacks, Shinde criticized their claims regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs), stating, "When Congress was leading, they celebrated; when they started losing, they blamed EVMs. This duality reflects their overconfidence." He pointed out that Congress has been spreading "fake narratives" and creating divisions among castes. Drawing a parallel between the BJP’s victory in Haryana and the political landscape in Maharashtra, Shinde asserted, "The way the policy of development won in Haryana, similar things will happen in Maharashtra." He vowed that the BJP-led Mahayuti government would showcase its accomplishments to the public, asserting, "People will see this and will again elect the Mahayuti government to power."

In the 2019 elections, the BJP had failed to cross the majority mark with 40 seats, but formed the coalition government with support from the JJP and a few Independent MLAs. Key faces who won the Haryana eletions were wrestler and Congress leader Vinesh Phogat from the Julana seat, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, Independent candidate Savitri Jindal and Haryana CM Nayab Singh. The main contenders in the Haryana Election 2024 were the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers at BJP headquarter in Delhi late Tuesday. He said, "For the first time, a government has been formed in Haryana after completing two terms of 5 years each…" Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will meet the BJP leadership in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9, after the party returned to power in the state with 48 seats. Whereas, the Congress party was limited to 37 seats.



