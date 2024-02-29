Hasan Mushrif: 'Will Put in Blood, Sweat and Tears to Elect Mahayuti Candidate'

Kolhapur: Shahu Chhatrapati belongs to everyone. People in Kolhapur look up to him. So we wanted him to stay away from politics. But now they are the ones who are coming into politics and people will decide from now on," Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Thursday. "We will put in blood, sweat, and tears to ensure that both the grand alliance candidates in the Lok Sabha elections are elected," he said.

Minister Mushrif reacted to rumors of Shahu Chhatrapati contesting the Lok Sabha elections. "This is a state of democracy and it is entirely their wish that Chhatrapati should join politics or not. But since he is a revered figure, we expected him not to indulge in politics." Asked if the 2009 situation would be repeated or if a Mandalik versus Royal family face-off would take place, Mushrif said it was entirely the people's decision.

Shinde group seats remain the same

"When Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formed the government with Ajit Pawar and the BJP, there was talk that the seats in Shinde's group should be kept the same. Together, we will elect the candidates that the three parties in the grand alliance decide on.", Mushriff said.

Making better roads

On the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders criticizing the state of roads in Kolhapur, Mushrif said, "Road works worth Rs 100 crore are currently underway and another Rs 100 crore has been demanded from the government. Roads worth Rs 50 crore have already been constructed through IRB. So there is no need for a bone clinic, we will smooth out the roads better."

Meeting on Sulkud today

Minister Mushrif said, "The government and as guardian minister also want the people of Ichalkaranji to get clean, clean and abundant water. Today, all leaders and committees opposing the scheme and in favor of the scheme have been called for a meeting with the chief minister." A decision will be taken only at this meeting.

Maintaining Kolhapuri slippers' authenticity

Till today, any chappal used to be sold as Kolhapuri chappals but now by installing QR codes in slippers, this fakeness can be prevented. Authentic Kolhapuri slippers will be exported abroad, Hasan Mushrif stated.