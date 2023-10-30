Hate has no place in society: Supriya Sule reacts on Kerala serial blasts

Following an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery, located in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule expressed her strong condemnation. She emphasized that hate has no place in society and expressed solidarity with the victims, offering condolences to the grieving families and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

Two women died and 51 were injured, some seriously, in multiple blasts at a Christian religious gathering in a convention centre near Kochi on Sunday morning, sending shockwaves across Kerala. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no special alert has been issued in the backdrop of the Kerala blasts and stressed that police are always on guard because key cities like Mumbai and Pune are part of the state.

Asked if any special alerts or instructions were issued by his home department, Fadnavis, who was in Nagpur, said, No special alert has been issued for Mumbai or the state in the backdrop of the Kerala blasts. However, the state is always alert because key cities like Mumbai and Pune are here. Fadnavis said they are keeping a close eye on the situation in Kerala.