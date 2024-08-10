'Have Closely Seen How Casteist He Is...': Jitendra Awhad Hits Out At Raj Thackeray's 'Never Did Caste-Politics' Praise For Ajit Pawar

Raj Thackeray, speaking in Jalna today, made a statement about Ajit Pawar. "Ajit Pawar has never been involved in caste-based politics. I have never heard any statement from him on this issue," Thackeray said.

In response, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad took aim at Ajit Pawar. "I have seen firsthand how casteist Ajitdada can be. The schemes for SCs, STs, and OBCs were always manipulated to serve his interests. There is no one as vilely casteist as you," Awhad remarked.

He continued, "Did Bangladesh sink because of the reservation issue? Ultimately, if the oppressed and the marginalized are not allowed to rise, they will revolt one day. If you suppress their voices for five years, an eruption is inevitable. You say Maharashtra does not need reservations—do you even understand the issue of reservations? Only those who have carried burdens on their own heads can truly understand the pain. You won't grasp the suffering of these communities while you live in the comfort of an air-conditioned room."

Awhad further criticized the current state of Mumbai and Maharashtra, saying, "After the blood of 105 people was shed, the Mumbai we received has lost all its value to you. The drama surrounding SC/ST reservations is utterly filthy. The Supreme Court should reconsider this and take steps to end reservations if that's the goal. If you want to end reservations, then do it."

He also commented on the appointment of Suresh Mhatre to the Waqf Board, expressing his approval and congratulating India's democracy. "The strength of the opposition has compelled the central government and the board to reconsider their decision. The central government has now formed a committee to review it. The Waqf Board was intended to manage lands that belonged to the kings and the Muslim community for social purposes. However, the government’s decision allows these lands to be given away, which we will not permit. Tomorrow, they might even distribute Christian and Mahar lands to others," Awhad warned.