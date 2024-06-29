'Have Rs 70 In Pocket, How Will You Spend Rs 100?': Sharad Pawar's Swipe At State Govt Over Budget

On June 28, the Maharashtra state government presented its budget for 2024, unveiling several attractive proposals. Notably, the budget aimed to appeal to women, youth, and farmers. However, the opposition sharply criticized the budget. Opposition leaders accused Finance Minister Ajit Pawar of making empty promises. Subsequently, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also commented on the budget, questioning, "How can you spend ₹100 when you only have ₹70 in your pocket?"

Sharad Pawar made these remarks during a press conference in Kolhapur. He noted that details of the budget were leaked before its official presentation, suggesting the budget was crafted with the upcoming Assembly elections in mind. "The budget contains promises that are unlikely to materialize," Pawar remarked. He reiterated his criticism by asking, "How can you spend ₹100 when you only have ₹70 in your pocket?"

Pawar also addressed the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fading influence. He pointed out, "We won 31 out of 48 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, causing the government to take notice. Despite Modi holding 18 rallies in the state, the candidates of the Maha Yuti alliance were defeated in 14 of those places. The public is not satisfied with Modi's performance."

Looking ahead to the Assembly elections, Pawar predicted a similar outcome, emphasizing collective leadership within their alliance. During the ongoing monsoon session of the Lok Sabha, the Speaker mentioned the Emergency. Pawar criticized this reference, saying, "The Speaker's remarks were inappropriate and not befitting the dignity of his office. There was no need to bring up the Emergency, which happened 50 years ago. Indira Gandhi had already expressed regret over it. Reviving that topic was unnecessary."