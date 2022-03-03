Have you seen Varun Dhawan in a pink dress yet?

Actor Varun Dhawan's throwback Thursday is packed with comedy, revisiting BTS moments from sets of 'Coolie No. 1'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing a pink dress, long white socks and a short blunt hairstyle wig. His co-star Sara Ali Khan proudly posed alongside, wearing a peach saree.

In the caption, Varun wrote, "Who's prettier. Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed."

"This was so so so so hot," Sara commented.

"Can't. Unsee. This," Ileana D'Cruz added.

'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 classic hit of the same name. The David Dhawan directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020.

