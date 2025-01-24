Hazardous Chemicals Worth ₹10 Crore Seized in Bhiwandi, Godown Owner Arrested for Safety Violations

In a major crackdown, police have seized hazardous chemicals valued at ₹10 crore from 30 godowns in the Purna area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The chemicals, which were stored illegally in violation of various safety regulations, were found without proper safety measures, posing a serious threat to public safety.

The raid, conducted on Wednesday evening, revealed a large stock of chemicals from various brands stored improperly across the premises. The godown owner, identified as Bajirao Chikne, has been charged under multiple legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Environmental Protection Act, and other relevant rules governing the manufacture, storage, and import of hazardous chemicals.

According to officials, the chemicals were stored haphazardly without any precautions, lacking necessary ventilation, fire safety systems, and proper labeling—safety protocols essential to prevent accidents or environmental hazards. The owner, fully aware of the dangers, continued to store the chemicals improperly, disregarding safety regulations. The illegal storage conditions created a heightened risk of fire, chemical leaks, and potential disaster for the surrounding area.