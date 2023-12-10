HC grants interim medical bail to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan

The Bombay High Court granted interim medical bail to Dheeraj Wadhawan, former promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), permitting him to undergo spinal surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The granted bail spans eight weeks, during which Wadhawan is directed to remain in the hospital. The decision is based on a comprehensive medical report from Lilavati Hospital, outlining the need for immediate surgical intervention.

The report sought information about Wadhawan’s several medical issues, such as the operation of the lumber, his kidney issue, and the functioning of his heart. The report was submitted on December 7. Wadhawan, currently incarcerated for his involvement in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud, sought urgent medical bail on November 29, citing health issues requiring surgical attention. A special court in Mumbai rejected Wadhawan’s plea for medical bail, stating misuse of hospital privileges during his hospital stay in 2021. Nevertheless, it allowed Wadhwan to undergo an angioplasty at his own expense.

According to his counsel, senior advocate Amit Desai, Wadhawan has been undergoing treatment for several illnesses since his arrest in 2020. He has a history of cardiac issues and underwent angioplasty under the orders of a special court in the same hospital. Even though the court has recognised his rights to be treated by his physician, bail needs to be allowed, he submitted.The medical bail sought by Wadhawan is for three to four weeks, including pre-and post-operative procedures.