Health department most neglected in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut over deaths at Nanded hospital

On the death of 31 patients in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the health condition of Maharashtra has always been on the better side, but for the last one year, in a way, all the government departments of Maharashtra are working, neither the Health Minister is concerned nor the doctors are working, and no one has any control. The health department is the most neglected department in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, The Congress criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the tragic loss of 24 lives within a 24-hour period at a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra. Former party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that the BJP government spends crores of rupees on publicity but there is no money for childrens’ medicines.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the affected families. According to a senior Maharashtra health official earlier in the day, 24 deaths—including those of 12 infants—have been reported in the past 24 hours at a government hospital in Nanded.