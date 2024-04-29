Heatwave Alert in Navi Mumbai as Temperature Reach 42 Degrees Celsius

As forecasted, most parts of Navi Mumbai experienced scorching heat, with the mercury level in the Thane Belapur Industrial Area (TBIA) reaching 42 degrees Celsius. This is the second occasion when the maximum temperature in Navi Mumbai reached 42 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, on April 16, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures in Koparkhairane and Panvel also surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. According to private meteorological agencies, Panvel recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, while Koparkhairane saw 42 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Centre of IMD has forecasted a heatwave, with temperatures expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius in Thane and Raigad District.

Amid the rising temperature, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued fresh directives to address heat-related concerns. The civic body issued do,s and don't for citizens during the heatwave period. Apart from avoiding going out between 12 pm and 3 pm, the civic body urged citizens to stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, seek shade when outdoors, and use sunglasses, umbrellas, and appropriate footwear.