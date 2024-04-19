Heatwave in Maharashtra: Pune Experiences Season's Highest Temperature at 43°C

Pune: The season's highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius was recorded in Pune on Thursday. Hadapsar, Wadgaonsheri, and Koregaon Park recorded temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius. The Met department has predicted that the maximum temperature will decrease from Friday (December 19).

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Faces Criticism Over Delays in Ambitious Projects and Infrastructure Setbacks

For the past two days, Pune has been experiencing a heat wave. There was some relief as light and moderate rain fell in the evening after the afternoon heat. Pune city and district received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Baramati recorded 21 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Wadgaonsheri received 17.5 mm rainfall. "For the next three-four days, there will be heat in the afternoon and rain in the evening," said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Met department.



Due to the cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea, warm winds with moisture are blowing over Maharashtra from Gujarat. As a result, many places in the state are witnessing rains. The maximum temperature and minimum temperature in Pune have increased in the last two days. Clouds form in the evening as it is very hot during the day and more rain is occurring in less time. On Wednesday evening, the city received heavy rainfall in Vadgaonsheri area and Baramati. Rains lashed the Baramati area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hadapsar, Wadgaon Sheri and Magarpatta recorded minimum temperatures of 27-28 degrees Celsius. Shivajinagar recorded a low of 24.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the same area was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in 24 hours in Pune district

- Baramati: 21.0

- Wadgaon Sheri: 17.5

- Shivajinagar:4.2

- Koregaon Park: 3.0

- Magarpatta: 3.0

- Pashan: 2.9

- Lovle: 1.5

Pune maximum temperature

- Hadapsar: 43.5

- Wadgaon Sheri: 43.1

- Koregaon Park: 43.0

- Shirur: 42.8

- Magarpatta: 42.4

- Chinchwad: 42.0

- Shivajinagar: 41.0

- Stone: 41.0

- Lonavala: 36.8

"Shivajinagar recorded the season's highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. Hadapsar and Wadgaon Sheri recorded a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is unlikely to rise from tomorrow (December 19); But rain is expected for the next five days." - Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, Former Chief, IMD, Pune

