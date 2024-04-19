Mumbai: BMC Faces Criticism Over Delays in Ambitious Projects and Infrastructure Setbacks

Mumbai: Several ambitious projects undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been stalled due to various reasons and are facing hurdles from the administration in getting them on track. On the one hand, the cost of projects is increasing due to technical glitches, on the other hand, the civic body is also facing the wrath of the citizens. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has hinted at an inquiry into the difference in height between the Gokhale Bridge and Barfiwala Bridge in Andheri.

Along the same lines, there is a lot of curiosity among the citizens of Mumbai whether the commissioner will take action against the culprits by reviewing the stalled road concretization works, the construction of Tilak Bridge in Dadar, the water accumulated in the subway of the coastal road. The height of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri has increased by a few meters. Therefore, the bridge and Barfiwala bridge have not been connected, which has created a big problem.

Work according to IIT experts

IIT experts were roped in to end the Gokhale Bridge mess. According to the measures suggested by them, efforts have been made to bridge the gap in the height of the bridge.

The second phase of the Gokhale Bridge will be completed by mid-June. However, to bridge the gap, the cost will now increase further. An inquiry will be conducted to find out how the alignment of Gokhale Bridge was wrong.

Tilak Bridge in Dadar has also suffered a similar mess. During the construction of the bridge, a girder of the bridge has been erected adjacent to a nearby residential building. This raises the question of future redevelopment of the building. At the same time, a line of coastal roads started a few days ago. However, the coastal road subway was waterlogged a few days ago. The exact cause of this incident also needs to be investigated.

Road works begin after monsoon

1) All roads in Mumbai will be concretized. However, in many places, the work has not started yet. Now, these works will get a start after the monsoon.

2) The city's operations have been ruined. The civic body was forced to cancel the contract and impose a fine as the contractor did not start work for a year despite getting the work order.

3) A fresh tender has now been floated for works in the area. It remains to be seen whether the commissioner will conduct an inquiry into what happened to the road works and who was responsible for the delay.

The cleaning work will be done by a single contractor:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a controversial decision to hand over the cleaning work of slums in Mumbai to a single contractor. However, no contractor has come forward yet.

