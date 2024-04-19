Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sunetra Pawar Reveals Rs 12.56 Crore Wealth In Nomination Affidavit, Here Are Details Of Her Other Assets

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat is being watched by the entire nation, where MP Supriya Sule is pitted against Sunetra Pawar. This fight is a symbolic one between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination papers from the Mahayuti yesterday. While filing her candidature, Sunetra Pawar gave information about the property in the affidavit. It revealed that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife has a gross value of Rs 12,56,58,983.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: "I Will Win By A Good Margin Says, BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari (Watch Video)

Bank deposits

According to the affidavit filed by Sunetra Pawar, the cash in her hand is Rs 3,36,450. She has Rs 2.97 crore in her name in the bank. Her husband Ajit Pawar has a bank deposit of Rs 2,27,64,457.

Sunetra Pawar also has a bank loan in her name

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar has a loan of Rs 12 crore 11 lakh 12 thousand 374 in her name. Ajit Pawar also has a loan of Rs 4 crore 74 lakh 31 thousand 239.

Investing in stocks

Sunetra Pawar has also invested in stocks. She has invested Rs 15,79,610 in various shares.Pawar has invested Rs 56,76,877 in savings schemes. The interest value is Rs 6 crore 5 lakh 18 thousand 116.

Investment in gold and silver

Sunetra Pawarar has gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 34,39,569. These include silver plates.

Vehicles also included

Sunetra Pawar owns cars worth Rs 10.70 lakh. These include a tractor and two trailers.

Real estate

Sunetra Pawar has immovable assets worth Rs 58,39,40,751. This includes agricultural land and non-agricultural land. Sunetra Pawar has movable assets worth Rs 12,56,58,983 while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has movable assets worth Rs 13,25,06,033.