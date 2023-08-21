Heavy rain expected in Vidarbha today; orange and yellow alerts issued, check details here

A low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal has moved northwest direction. Therefore, a heavy rain warning has been issued for Vidarbha today. An orange alert has been issued in some districts and a yellow alert in others in Vidarbha. Along with this, the Pune Observatory has predicted a reduction in the intensity of rain in the state from tomorrow.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area formed near the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal has moved in a northwest direction. Due to this, rains will persist in some districts of Vidarbha and North Maharashtra today. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for some districts of Vidarbha and North Maharashtra and a yellow alert for others. In Vidarbha, Nagpur is under an orange alert, and Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Wardha, and Yavatmal are as well. A yellow alert has been sounded in Amravati, Akola, and Washim districts. The intensity of rain in the state will decrease from tomorrow.

The weather is likely to remain cloudy in the state for the next 5 days. Light rain is expected in some places, while heavy rain is likely in isolated areas in the Vidarbha region. The sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain in Pune and surrounding areas. Rainfall will continue in hill areas.