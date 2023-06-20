Heavy rainfall expected in certain districts; heatwave alert for Vidarbha, check details here

Cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea, affected this year's monsoon. The monsoon is still not active in the state. The pressing question on everyone's mind is: when will the monsoon rains arrive? Farmers and citizens are grappling with the scorching heat. However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to undergo a transformation in the coming five days, with heavy rainfall anticipated in certain districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions in Vidarbha over the next 48 hours. As per IMD head KS Hosalikar, the state can expect mild to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers for the upcoming five days. However, today and tomorrow, June 20, Vidarbha region will experience dry weather.

Hosalikar tweeted that Vidarbha and Marathwada will witness rainfall in two days. Additionally, the Meteorological Department has stated that there is a high likelihood of rain starting in Marathwada and Vidarbha between June 22 and 23. Interestingly, substantial rainfall is expected across the region after June 25.

Regional rainfall forecast for 22-24 June by @RMC_Mumbai & @imdnagpur for Maharashtra

Dark blue; 76-100% stations recv rains (wide Spread) व्यापक

Light blue ~51-75% (Fairly wide spread) बऱ्यापैकी पसरलेला

Dark green~26-50% (scattered) बऱ्यापैकी

Light green 1-25% (Isolated) तुरळक pic.twitter.com/Eri7rf6lAX — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 20, 2023

Heavy rain forecast in next 72 hours in Mumbai

Due to the low-pressure system formed in the Arabian Sea, the monsoon is expected to become active in Maharashtra soon. Within the next 72 hours, the monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai and Pune cities, as indicated by the weather forecast. Consequently, the monsoon's progress, which had halted in Ratnagiri, will now continue within the next 72 hours.

In the upcoming 72 hours, there is a possibility of the monsoon covering Mumbai, Pune, the southern-central part of Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, and the remaining regions of Maharashtra.

When will monsoon become active in Maharashtra?

The monsoon is set to become more active starting from Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected in the state from June 21 to 23. This year, the monsoon arrived in Konkan on June 11, and it was supposed to reach the entire state by June 15. However, the monsoon has been delayed, leading to concerns among the farming community. Nevertheless, with the monsoon expected to reach Mumbai and beyond, farmers can now look forward to a glimmer of hope.

In which districts will the rainfall occur?

The delayed onset of rainfall has hindered sowing activities. However, the monsoon is expected to reach all regions by the last week of June. As per the IMD's warning, today, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Beed, Solapur, Latur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldhana districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In addition, the residents of Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Washim, and Chandrapur districts in Vidarbha will have to endure intense heat. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these areas. Therefore, citizens have been advised to check the weather forecast from the Meteorological Department before leaving their homes.