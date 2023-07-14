Heavy rainfall expected in state for next five days; 'yellow' alert for Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Marathwada

The state is currently witnessing heavy rainfall and strong storms in certain areas. Regions such as Western Maharashtra, Konkan, North Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are experiencing significant rainfall across multiple districts. As a result, rivers are swelling, raising concerns about water levels. Meteorological department has forecasted continued intense rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days across the state.

Some districts in Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and Marathwada are facing heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert has been issued for the Konkan coastal region. The Weather Department has indicated the likelihood of heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

However, several parts of the state have experienced inadequate rainfall, posing a threat to crops. This has resulted in the challenge of double sowing in certain areas. Farmers are anxiously awaiting rainfall as their livelihoods depend on it. Currently, Mumbai, its suburbs, and the Pune region's hilly areas are witnessing heavy rainfall. The dam levels in these regions are gradually rising, including the Khadakwasla dam chain, which is receiving substantial rainfall. Thane, Palghar, Washim, Yavatmal, and Nandurbar districts have also received significant rainfall.