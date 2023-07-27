Heavy rainfall forecast predicted in Mumbai the next few hours

Extremely heavy rainfall forecast for South has been predicted in South Mumbai areas. It has already been raining since Thursday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert for the Mumbai City and Suburban area from 8 pm on Wednesday till Thursday afternoon. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in the city. There is a high possibility of disruption in traffic, local train, and bus services.

Several areas of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in last 12 hours till 8 pm on Wednesday.Areas like Fort, Colaba, Nariman Point, Elphinstone Road, Grant Road, and suburbs including Andheri, Marol, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon received more than 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours ended at 8 pm on Wednesday.Several parts of Nagpur city witnessed waterlogging on Wednesday and Thursday. Due to severe waterlogging, Narendra Nagar Railway Under Bridge and Airport Entry road were closed on Thursday.