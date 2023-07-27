Heavy rains intensify in Kalyan-Dombivli leading to flooded roads

Thane, Dombivali, and Kalyan have been severely impacted by heavy rainfall. Roads in Kalyan and Dombivali are waterlogged, and the tracks at Kalyan railway station have been submerged. Consequently, local traffic is moving at a slow pace, and local trains are experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

Kalyan-Dombivali experienced rain since this morning. There was a brief break in the afternoon, but it started raining again later. Over the last hour, heavy rains have caused waterlogging at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kalyan West, specifically the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road area. If the rains persist, other low-lying areas of the city are also likely to witness waterlogging.

Heavy rain in Thane has led to water accumulation in many areas on Ghodbunder Road.

In Thane, the evening rains have intensified, causing water accumulation in areas like Manpada, Anand Nagar, and Owle on Ghodbunder Road. This situation is likely to result in traffic congestion. The ongoing metro work has contributed to the waterlogging. Over the past eight hours, there has been a recorded rainfall of 88 mm, while in the last hour alone, 25 mm of rain has been recorded. In the Panch Pakhdi area of the city, a retaining wall of society collapsed, but fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Meteorological Department issued a warning for Mumbai and Thane.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Ghat areas of Satara, parts of Kolhapur, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Parbhani, and adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few hours. Residents are urged to remain vigilant.