Heavy rains wreak havoc in Ratnagiri district, rivers overflow and floods disrupt normal life

Ratnagiri district is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, with all talukas witnessing extreme downpours. The region is facing relentless rains, and in the last 24 hours alone, 144 mm of rainfall has been recorded. Ratnagiri taluka received 177 mm, Lanja taluka 169 mm, Sangameshwar 157 mm, Mandangad and Guhagar 143 mm. Since June, the district has received an average rainfall of 1,980 mm, surpassing last year's average of 1,694 mm. This year has witnessed the highest rainfall compared to the previous year.

The heavy rains in Ratnagiri have led to rivers and streams overflowing, causing concern for the residents. Among the eight major rivers in the district, three have already surpassed the warning level.

The Kajali river in Ratnagiri has experienced severe flooding, leading to water overflowing from its basin and inundating the surrounding regions. In Someshwar, the floodwaters have affected areas along the Kajarghati resulting in complete submergence of agricultural lands. The situation has become so critical that the Kajarghati-Someshwar road had to be closed to traffic as it is now submerged under water. Additionally, the market at Chanderai, comprising 68 shops, has been completely submerged, with water inundating the area since yesterday. The water levels are also causing disruptions on the Ratnagiri-Devadhe road, leading to the suspension of traffic due to water in Chanderai. The region is facing significant challenges due to the ongoing floods caused by the overflowing river.

The flooding of Arjuna and Kodavali rivers in Rajapur has caused the water to flow into Jawahar Chowk, impacting life significantly in the town. The local administration has been notified and villages along the river have been cautioned. Lanja taluka is experiencing an escalation in rainfall, with the Kajali river surpassing the danger mark and flooding low-lying areas nearby. Today, Ratnagiri is facing heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings, prompting alerts for the riverside villages.

The continuous rainfall has also impacted the Mumbai-Goa highway. Traffic on the highway was temporarily stopped due to a landslide caused by the ongoing four-laning work. The heavy rain caused a significant amount of rocks and soil to slide onto the road, leading to the suspension of traffic. However, with the efficient use of two JCBs, the landslide was quickly cleared, and traffic resumed after a delay of about two hours.