Heavy vehicle traffic banned on Mumbai-Goa highway till Sept 30

Heavy vehicle traffic has been prohibited on the Mumbai-Goa highway until September 30 during the Gauri Ganapati festival. This order was issued by District Magistrate M. Devender Singh.

The Ganesh festival is scheduled to begin on September 19, and it is anticipated that a substantial number of devotees will arrive in Konkan for this occasion. To ensure the safety of everyone and prevent any mishaps or traffic congestion, District Magistrate M. Devendra Singh has issued orders to halt heavy vehicular traffic between Mumbai and Goa during this period.

As per this order, heavy vehicular traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway will be prohibited from September 5th to September 30th. This order applies to all vehicles except those transporting essential goods like milk, petrol, diesel, cooking gas cylinders, liquid medical oxygen, medicines, and groceries. However, vehicles belonging to firefighting teams, police, ambulance services, State Transport Corporation buses, luxury buses, and other essential services will not be subject to this restriction, as stated by the authorities.