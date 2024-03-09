High Court Gives Clarity on Maratha Reservation Says Recruitment Results Hang in the Balance

On Friday, the Bombay High Court warned the state government that it will rely on the court's final decision for issuing recruitment and educational certificates related to the new Maratha reservation. The state government has opened 16,000 posts under this Act. The bench stated that a decision will be made on Tuesday regarding the urgency of the petition and interim relief.

Jayashree Patil, a professional lawyer, has contested the 10 percent reservation granted to the Maratha community from socially and educationally backward classes in the High Court. Simultaneously, Patil has filed a petition challenging the recommendations of the State Backward Classes Commission for the Maratha community, along with the appointments of the commission's chairman and other members.

During the petition hearing on Friday, the High Court cautioned the state government that recruitment and educational certificates under the new law will be subject to the High Court's further decision.