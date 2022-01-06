High-rise buildings are becoming covid hotspots in Mumbai

In the last few days, covid cases have once again started to rise. Corona patients are increasing rapidly in Mumbai. The city has been reporting an average of more than 8,000 patients a day. Against this backdrop, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is ready and various measures are being taken by BMC's health department to curb corona, informed Mumbai Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

What did Kakani say?

Suresh Kakani further said that corona infection is increasing rapidly in Mumbai. However, the satisfaction is that almost 90% of the patients did not show any symptoms at all. About 93 percent of the city's corona patients live in buildings. Kakani said Covid's new hotspots are areas of Mumbai where the proportion of buildings is high, as well as where the upper middle class lives. He also informed that special precautions are being taken by the Municipal Corporation against this background.

80 percent of the beds are empty

Meanwhile, the number of corona patients in Mumbai is on the rise. However, Kakani said that 80 per cent of the beds in the city reserved for corona patients were empty as about 90 per cent of them had no symptoms. Currently, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there are no plans to increase restrictions in Mumbai. The Corona situation will be reviewed again in two to three days. Kakani said that if there is a need to tighten the restrictions, it will be done.