High speeding Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, no casualties reported

A speeding Ferrari car rammed into the railing on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and was totally damaged in the early hours of a day last week, said the police. The incident took place when the Ferrari owned by a private company entered the Sea Link from the Bandra end, added the police.

“The car was speeding and we suspect it was about to race on the Sea Link but within 200 to 300 metres, it veered out of control and rammed into the railing of the Sea Link,” said a Bandra police official. The Bandra police said no major damage was caused to the railing either. They also said they the driver was not in an inebriated condition. On October 5, a major accident occurred on the Sea Link where five men from the toll naka, who responded to a distress call about a vehicle’s tyre burst, were ran over and killed by another speeding vehicle.