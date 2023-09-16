Highly decomposed body of woman found at Vaitarna creek

On Saturday, authorities discovered the severely decomposed remains of a woman in the Vaitarna creek located in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as reported by an official.

The body was found under a railway bridge in the creek area on Friday evening, the official of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said. The victim cannot be identified as the body is highly decomposed. It was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Mandvi police station and investigation is on, he added.

On Thursday, Palghar district police has launched a search for a man who allegedly strangled his 20-year-old wife. The accused, Sonu Makunda Sabar, along with his wife, Pinki Sonu Sabar, resided in the Dandipada locality within Palghar tehsil, as stated by the police. According to the complaint filed by the victim's sister, Sabar had suspicions about his wife's behavior, which frequently resulted in arguments and disputes.