Hindi Made Mandatory As Third Language in Schools; Maharashtra Govt Issues GR

The Maharashtra government said that Hindi should be a third mandatory language in all Marathi and English-medium schools across the state from classes 1 to 5. In its latest Government Resolution (GR), the state government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "Hindi will be the third language. For those who want to learn another language, at least 20 willing students are required."

GR was issued by the School Education and Sports Department. This policy aligns with the state's updated education curriculum under the National Education Policy 2020. It states that the Marathi language remains the first language, followed by English or Hindi as the second language, depending on the medium of instruction.

However, Hindi must now be compulsory as a third language, in both English and Marathi-medium schools. All schools follow the state board curriculum.