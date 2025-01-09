Hinganghat-Nandori Road Construction Faces Backlash Over Poor Quality and Environmental Damage

A delegation led by Sharad Pawar group NCP State General Secretary Atul Wandile submitted a representation to the Public Works Officer demanding that the corruption in the construction should be investigated and action taken against the contractor after the road built in eight days on National Highway 322 Hinganghat to Nandori Highway cracked.

The work on the Hinganghat-Nandori highway has been going on for six months. This construction has just started and the constructed highway has cracked at many places. Due to this, the number of accidents has increased on this highway. 15 days ago, Ashok Borkar died in an accident on this same road. Citizens living in the area are suffering a lot due to this road. The recent work on this road has cracked at many places. Due to this, there has been a lot of corruption in the work on this road. Trees had been planted around Nandori Road for many years. But due to the road work, those trees have been cut down. Therefore, action should be taken against those who cut down the trees. Also, the road from Fida Hussain Petrol Pump to Vithoba Chowk, a major communication route in the city, was constructed just a year ago and this road has cracks in many places. A bund has been placed in the middle of the road. That scum is also coming out. All this work should be investigated and action should be taken. A delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party's State General Secretary Atul Wandile has submitted a representation to the Public Works Department officer demanding this. On this occasion, NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar's party's city president Balu Wankhede, social worker Sunil Dongre, assembly booth president Amol Borkar, district general secretary Dashrath Thackeray, Sunil Bhute, Pankaj Bhatt, Akash Hurrle, Nikhil Thackeray etc. were present.

Action should be taken against those who cut down trees...

Trees were planted around Nandori Road. Those trees were being taken care of. But during the road construction, these trees were cut down. Therefore, the delegation demanded that action be taken against those who cut down the trees.