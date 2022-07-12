Hingoli Earthquake: Earthquake shakes Hingoli as torrential rains hit the city

The earthquake affected Vapti, Kupti, Shirli, Khaparkheda Rajwadi, Khambala, Chondi Bahiroba and some other villages in Wasmat taluka of Hingoli district at around 7 am. The second earthquake struck at 8:17 a.m. later. As a result, fear has spread among the villagers.

Frightened by the earthquake, citizens rushed out of their houses and stood on the road. It has been raining heavily in the area since last night. The villagers are demanding that the people in the area be shifted to safer places. The villagers have also expressed the feeling that the danger could be averted if the administration took notice of this in time before any loss of life or property.

The magnitude of the quake, however, is not yet known. The quake affected Sangola, Pandharpur and some villages in Mangalvedha taluka of Solapur district on July 9. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale.