Hingoli: Maharashtra MLC Pradnya Rajeev Satav attacked in native village

Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav, a Congress Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), alleged in a social media post on Wednesday that she was brutally attacked from behind by an unknown person in Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri.

She tweeted and wrote, "Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind.It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life. An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front dont be a coward."