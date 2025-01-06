HMPV Virus: Maharashtra Health Department Issues Guidelines Amid Rise in Human Metapneumovirus Cases in China

The surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China has raised global concerns, with the virus causing breathing difficulties and flu-like symptoms. It is spreading rapidly, primarily affecting young children and the elderly. China's health crisis has prompted neighboring countries, including India, to take precautionary measures, with the Maharashtra health department issuing new guidelines.

Five years after the global coronavirus crisis, a new health threat has emerged in China with the HMPV virus taking a serious toll. In response to rising cases, India's health system is on alert. Following reports from China, Director of Health Services Nitin Ambadekar issued orders on Sunday to deputy directors, civil surgeons, and district health officials across the state to monitor respiratory infections and diseases like influenza.

Maharashtra's health department has been put on high alert following the HMPV outbreak in China. While urging the public not to panic, the department advised staying vigilant and conducting regular surveys of cold and cough patients. Nitin Ambadekar said the importance of adhering to hygiene protocols. Although no HMPV cases have been reported in Maharashtra, citizens are encouraged to exercise caution.

The health department has reassured the public not to panic over the HMPV cases reported in China, stating that necessary precautions are in place. No HMPV cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far. The virus, a major cause of acute respiratory infections, was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001 and primarily affects the respiratory tract, officials stated.

According to the Director of the National Centers for Disease Control, HMPV is a seasonal disease, typically occurring in winter and early summer, much like respiratory syncytial virus and the flu.

Citizens should take the following precautions to prevent the spread of HMPV: