HMPV First Case in India: 8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive in Bengaluru

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic, a new virus called Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has emerged in China. Reports and social media posts suggest the virus is spreading rapidly, with claims of overwhelmed hospitals and crematories. While India initially assured the public there was no need to panic, the first case of HMPV has now been reported in Bengaluru.

An eight-month-old infant tested positive for HMPV at the Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. According to a source from the state health department, the sample was not tested in their government labs but in a private hospital. "We have no reason to doubt the private hospital's test results," the source added.

HMPV is typically detected in children under the age of 11 and is responsible for about 0.7% of all flu samples. However, uncertainty remains about the strain of the virus currently spreading in China and the one detected in India. "We don’t yet have data on the specific strain of the virus," the health department source confirmed.

As authorities continue to monitor the situation, they have urged the public to stay informed but remain calm. According to the government of India, HMPV cases have been reported in India in the past.