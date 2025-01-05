India Well-Prepared: Health Ministry Says HMPV Situation in China Is Not Unusual

The Union Health Ministry reassured the public on Saturday, stating there was no cause for alarm regarding the recent increase in respiratory illness cases in China, including those caused by the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). In an official statement, the ministry said that the situation in China was not unusual and reassured that India is fully prepared to manage respiratory infections effectively.

The statement followed a meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group convened by the Health Ministry to assess the situation. "Officials are closely monitoring updates from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international sources to stay informed about any potential risks," the ministry added. The ministry also requested the WHO to provide timely updates to ensure a proactive approach in managing the situation.

"The government is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and WHO has also been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation in China," it said.

India's surveillance data shows no significant rise in respiratory infections or related hospitalizations nationwide. "Viruses like HMPV are already circulating in India, and the existing health infrastructure is capable of managing any potential cases," the ministry stated. Reaffirming the country's preparedness, the ministry emphasized that India's strong surveillance systems and healthcare resources are well-equipped to handle respiratory illnesses effectively.

China is experiencing a surge in respiratory illnesses, with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) becoming a major concern. Authorities launched a pilot monitoring system last month to track winter illnesses, including pneumonia of unknown origin. Social media reports suggest that HMPV is spreading quickly, mainly affecting children and the elderly, putting significant pressure on healthcare facilities and, reportedly, crematoriums.