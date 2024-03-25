Holi 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Holi, Emphasizes Eco-friendly Celebrations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined in the Holi celebrations, in Thane, extending his warm greetings to the people of Maharashtra and the nation at large. Speaking from the heart of the festivities, Shinde emphasized the spirit of inclusivity and well-being that defines Maharashtra's cultural ethos. He said, "I extend my greetings to all the people of Maharashtra and the nation... I extend my greetings to all the sections of the society. Our only wish is to make Maharashtra's people prosperous, happy and healthy... I appeal to everyone to use natural colours..." Urging for an eco-conscious celebration, Shinde appealed to everyone to embrace the use of natural colors, underscoring the importance of environmental sustainability.

The colorful festivities in Thane resonated with the spirit of togetherness and harmony, as people from all walks of life came together to celebrate the joyous occasion. From traditional song and dance to indulging in delectable sweets, the celebration of Holi served as a testament to Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage and its commitment to fostering unity amidst diversity. Shinde on Sunday night perfomed ‘Holika Dahan’ as part of Holi festival celebrations at his official residence, 'Varsha', in Mumbai. Holika Dahan or choti Holi, a ritual associated with the festival of colours, Holi, is marked across the country on the eve of Holi. This year, it was celebrated on March 24. During Holika Dahan, devotees walk and pray around bonfires carrying vessels full of water.