Holi 2024: Mumbai Police Issues Preventive Orders, Implements Heightened Security Measures Ahead of Festive; Details Inside

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has issued directives to ensure heightened security measures for the upcoming Holi festivities. Special precautions are being taken across the city to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations.

The police force has devised stringent security arrangements to maintain peace and order during festivals like Holi, Dhulivandan, and Rang Panchami. Concerns over potential issues such as the throwing of paint and water, harassment of women, accidents due to color balloon shooting, excessive use of loudspeakers, religious conflicts, and other disturbances have prompted the implementation of these measures. The aim is to mitigate any possible disruptions and safeguard the well-being of residents and visitors alike during the festive season.

During last year's Holi, Dhulivandan, and Rang Panchami festivals, a total of 31 offenses were recorded in Mumbai, comprising 16 cognizable and 15 non-cognizable cases.

Police Commissioner Phansalkar has said the need for heightened precautions during the upcoming festivals, especially as they may be exploited for election campaigning by various political parties.

To ensure safety:

Plainclothes police personnel will be stationed at intersections.

Special attention will be paid to areas near places of worship of different religions and mixed-use zones, where activities such as throwing colors, bursting water balloons, playing inappropriate songs, and chanting slogans may occur.

Prompt intervention will be ensured in cases of forced subscriptions and disputes.

Respect for religious sentiments will be prioritized:

Measures will be taken to avoid dissemination of content that could offend religious sentiments.

Crowd management strategies will be implemented at public gatherings and popular locations to prevent any disturbances.

Additionally, vigilance is advised regarding the consumption of milk mixed with hemp, a traditional practice during Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami, to prevent potential adulteration issues. Phansalkar has urged the public to remain vigilant during these occasions.