Home Minister Amit Shah's Luggage Checked Ahead Of Poll Rally In Hingoli; Amid Uddhav Thackeray’s Bag Controversy (Watch Video)

In the Maharashtra Assembly election, the checking of bags of top politicians has become a major issue. After former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of his bag being checked, Home Minister, Amit Shah released a video of Election Commission officials checking his bags ahead of the poll rally in Maharashtra's Hingoli. In an indirect attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Shah said BJP believes in fair elections and a healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission.

आज महाराष्ट्र की हिंगोली विधानसभा में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान चुनाव आयोग के अधिकारियों के द्वारा मेरे हेलिकॉप्टर की जाँच की गई।



भाजपा निष्पक्ष चुनाव और स्वस्थ चुनाव प्रणाली में विश्वास रखती है और माननीय चुनाव आयोग द्वारा बनाए गए सभी नियमों का पालन करती है।



एक स्वस्थ चुनाव… pic.twitter.com/70gjuH2ZfT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2024

For the unversed, a went viral on social media which showed former CM Thackeray questioning an officer during a bag check in Yavatmal. "I won't stop you... you're doing your duty. I'm doing mine. Search... search whatever you need to. But did you check the bags of Devendra Fadnavis, Narendra Modi, or Amit Shah?" Thackeray is heard saying.When the officer mentioned that the BJP leaders had not yet campaigned in the region, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief requested that he check their bags whenever they visit and send him a video as proof.



Reacting to the checking, Shah took to X and said, "The Election Commission has been checking the bags of the leaders campaigning for the assembly elections. Earlier the bags and helicopters of Devendra Fadnavis were also checked by the EC officials."He further said, "BJP believes in fair elections and healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission." "We all must contribute to a healthy election system and perform our duties in keeping India as the strongest democracy in the world." the Home Minister added. As the campaign for the 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats heats up, BJP and the ruling Mahayuti are focused on highlighting the state's economic success, while the MVA continues to challenge the government’s claims as election day approaches on November 20. Vote counting is set to take place on November 23.