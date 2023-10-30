"Hope the issue will be resolved": Riteish Deshmukh tweets in supoort of Jarange Patil

The Maratha reservation movement, marked by peaceful protests in its initial stages, has evolved into a more confrontational phase, drawing attention to the demands for reservation in government jobs and education for the community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Now actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared a tweet about Manoj Jarange's health and Maratha reservation. Ritesh has shared this post from his X account. In this post Ritesh has shared a picture of Manoj Jarange - Patil. Sharing this photo, he captioned it as 'Jai Shivarai, Jarange Patil is sitting on a peaceful hunger strike for the demand of justice of the backward elements of the Maratha community, which has been pending for many years. I pray for their health. And we hope that this issue will be resolved soon.' the actor wrote. The farmer activist has been demanding that all Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates to get the benefits of reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Kunbi, a sub-caste of Marathas, are classified as OBCs. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that his government will formally accept the report of the Justice Shinde committee on providing Maratha reservation. He also said that orders will be issued by the state Revenue Department to issue Kunbi caste certificates. Shinde, after a key meeting of the Maharashtra government on the issue, said that the Justice Shinde Committee had been given a two month extension to submit its final report.

“The Justice Shinde committee formed for giving reservation to the Maratha community has submitted their first report to us. The Committee has been given an extension for two months to submit their final report. Supreme Court has agreed to hear our curative petition on the issue of Maratha reservation...It is my sincere appeal to the people to not take any extreme steps, we are committed to giving reservation to Maratha community,” CM Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI. The major update came after a key meeting of the Maratha reservation Cabinet subcommittee in Mumbai. The crucial meeting was attended by CM Shinde, BJP ministers Chandrakant Dada Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Shiv Sena Shinde faction's Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse, and NCP Ajit Pawar faction's Dilip Walse Patil. The leaders discuessed the way forward in order to find a solution to demand for providing reservation to Maratha community.