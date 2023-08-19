Hospitals in Maharashtra should be monitored through CCTVs: Neelam Gorhe

The deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe stated that the government should monitor all the hospitals in the state through CCTV cameras in light of the death of 18 people in a 24-hour period in a Thane hospital.

Gorhe met the Thane collector, civic chief and officials from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa which made headlines over the deaths and discussed health services at the facility run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Just as traffic police monitor vehicular movement through CCTVs, Gorhe said, the goings-on in hospitals across the state should be tracked with the help of surveillance cameras.

Before any emergency one can get to know the condition of a patient at that location and immediate help can be rushed to him, said Gorhe, who recently switched over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Calling the Kalwa civic hospital episode most sorrowful and shocking, she said since the government has formed a committee to probe the matter, it should also find out why during and after COVID so many serious patients lost their lives. Gorhe said she came here to discuss ways to improve health services and provisions for funds and manpower at the Kalwa hospital. The CM has also taken the matter seriously, she said.

