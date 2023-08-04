House collapse in Mumbai's Marine Lines leaves three injured

In a morning incident on Friday, a house collapse near Shamaldas Junction in Mumbai's Marine Lines was reported. The incident took place at the Mehkar house on JSS Road, adjacent to Princess Street, Marine Lines. The mishap involved the partial collapse of an abandoned ground plus three-storey Mhada cess building. Three individuals were injured in the incident and swiftly taken to G T Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the reports, the collapse was linked to the falling of scaffolding used for repairs, along with a balcony-like structure known as "chhajja." To ensure safety, the area has been cordoned off. Among the injured, the first individual is identified as Arjun Khan, a 26-year-old male. The second individual is Bapun Shaikh, a 20-year-old male, who experienced minor injuries and is currently under treatment in the hospital's casualty department.

Promptly responding to the incident, local authorities and emergency services provided swift medical assistance to the injured. The site has been secured to prevent any further accidents, while investigations are set to determine the precise cause of the collapse.