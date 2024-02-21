How Chief Minister's Prompt Intervention By Providing Airlift Saved a Schoolgirl's Life

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came to know that a schoolgirl from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had fallen from the second floor and met with an accident. Despite being caught up in the Maratha reservation issue, he immediately gave the necessary instructions to his medical team to save the girl's life.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde telephoned his special executive officer Mangesh Chivte twice and took stock of the girl's health. At the same time, he ordered that proper precautions should be taken so that there is no problem in the treatment of the girl. The girl had met with an accident after falling from the second floor. So she needed to be airlifted for essential treatment. On the orders of the Chief Minister, she was immediately brought to Mumbai by an air ambulance and the girl is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

16-year-old Nidhi collapsed from the second floor of the house two days ago. She was admitted to a private hospital. But she needed urgent treatment. Meanwhile, local Shiv Sena office-bearers, through Mangesh Chivte, head of the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund cell, put the matter in the ears of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After this, Chief Minister Shinde also recognized the seriousness of the incident and took immediate steps. The girl was then airlifted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

In 2022, within a week of Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister, an explosion took place in the house of a Marathi family in Patna, Bihar. The family's parents had died, while two severely burned children needed treatment. Chief Minister Shinde came to know about this and had made provisions for the injured to be rescued and airlifted.

