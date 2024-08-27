"How Is This an Insult? Is This the First Time Such an Incident Has Happened?”: Narayan Rane (Watch Video)

The collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg has ignited a political controversy, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders and causing significant embarrassment for the state government. The statue, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day in December 2023, fell recently, leading to widespread outrage and debate.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane responded to opposition comments regarding the incident, questioning the criticism directed at the state government. “How is this an insult to him (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) ? Is this the first time such an incident has happened in India? How many such incidents occurred during Congress rule? I want to say that we will go tomorrow, and we have called everyone including collector. After gathering all the details, I will come back with more information. What right does Congress have to comment on this? In which area has Congress not been defamed?.. An inquiry will be conducted on the contractor," he said as quoted by PTI.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: "How is this an insult to him (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) ? Is this the first time such an incident has happened in India? How many such incidents occurred during Congress rule? I want to say that we will go tomorrow, and we have called everyone including… pic.twitter.com/3IHOZ0CwQ2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2024

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has accused both the central and state governments of corruption, linking it to the statue’s collapse. “The way the statue was vandalized is due to their corruption. This government knows nothing except corruption and has consistently insulted the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj,” Patole said. He called for accountability from the officials present at the statue's inauguration, including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, and demanded that the FIR should target the government as well.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also pulled down the BJP over the incident by linking it to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's pride.

In a statement, posted on X Thackeray said, "It is unimaginable that the statue of our deity, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would also be a subject of the BJP's corruption.

Thackeray also slammed the BJP for allegedly blaming the Indian Navy."Here too, a favoured contractor friend. Here too, terrible quality of work. Here too, is an inauguration keeping in mind the elections, not the sentiment. And then, the usual trolls and shameless politicians trying to blame the Indian Navy," Thackeray added in the post.

The local police have filed an FIR against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following the statue’s collapse. The incident continues to fuel political tensions in Maharashtra, with opposition leaders demanding resignations and stronger accountability measures.