Hrithik Roshan showers appreciation on rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad's post, ex-wife Sussane reacts too!

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has been all over the internet ever since her appearance in the Roshan family's group photo. The young actor recently posted a screen test of hers on social media, which had reactions from Hrithik as well as his ex-wife, Sussane Khan.

The 'Rocket Boys' actor took to her Instagram handle to post a screen test of hers, which had her sporting a boy-cut. She took to the caption and wrote, "I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don't like em - for me it's the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what's better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!"

Hrithik reacted to the picture and wrote, "Woah ... ha. I like".

His ex-wife and interior designer, Sussanne Khan too showered her appreciation for Saba, which read, "Soooo radddddd lovvve this!!!" and added fiery emojis with it.

On the work front, Saba was last seen as Pipsy in the web series 'Rocket Boys', which is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

Hrithik, meanwhile, will be next seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor